Nearly 300,000 people without power, water supply in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack, deputy PM says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
A Russian attack left 300,000 people in Odesa without power and water. Deputy PM Oleksiy Kuleba reports significant infrastructure damage, affecting heating in Odesa and Dnipro.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nearly 300,000 people were left without electricity and water supply in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa after a Russian attack, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday.
He added that close to 200 buildings in the city were left without heating, while 10,000 consumers were also left without heating in the southeastern city of Dnipro.
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Alex Richardson)
