China says semiconductor supply chain stability is top priority after Dutch ruling on Nexperia
China stresses semiconductor supply chain stability after a Dutch ruling on Nexperia, urging cooperation to resolve disputes.
BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Restoring stability to global semiconductor supply chains is the top priority, China's commerce ministry said Friday in response to a Dutch court ruling earlier this week on Nexperia, according to a statement published on the ministry's website.
The ministry urged the Dutch side to meet China half way and create favorable conditions for companies to resolve internal disputes.
A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered an investigation into mismanagement at chipmaker Nexperia BV and upheld an October decision to suspend former CEO Zhang Xuezheng, the founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent Wingtech <600745.SS>, saying the company needs stability.
