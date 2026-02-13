China Prioritizes Stability in Semiconductor Supply Chains After Dutch Ruling

China's Response to Dutch Court Ruling

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Restoring stability to global semiconductor supply chains is the top priority, China's commerce ministry said Friday in response to a Dutch court ruling earlier this week on Nexperia, according to a statement published on the ministry's website.

Implications for Nexperia

The ministry urged the Dutch side to meet China half way and create favorable conditions for companies to resolve internal disputes.

Call for Cooperation

A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered an investigation into mismanagement at chipmaker Nexperia BV and upheld an October decision to suspend former CEO Zhang Xuezheng, the founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent Wingtech <600745.SS>, saying the company needs stability.

(Reporting by Shi Bu, Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)