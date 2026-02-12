Platinum Equity to sell waste management firm Urbaser to Blackstone, EQT for $6.6 billion
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Platinum Equity sells Urbaser to Blackstone and EQT for $6.6 billion, retaining its Argentine operations.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Platinum has agreed to sell Spanish waste management company Urbaser to Blackstone and EQT for $6.6 billion, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Platinum Equity said it will retain ownership of Urbaser's waste management business in Argentina.
(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
