Concerns Mount for DP World Amid Allegations Tied to Epstein

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The UK development finance agency and Canada's second‑largest pension fund have suspended new investments with DP World after newly released files linked to late financier Jeffrey Epstein named the chief executive of the Dubai-based ports operator.

Members of the U.S. Congress said DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's name appeared in the files, prompting renewed scrutiny of his past interactions with Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

The files showed bin Sulayem had corresponded with the disgraced financier for more than a decade.

DP World declined to comment. Bin Sulayem did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to his LinkedIn account.

The latest release of files from the U.S. Department of Justice resulted in several redacted names being identified by lawmakers examining the unredacted material.

Being named in the files is not evidence of criminal activity.

British International Investment said that it had paused new investments with DP World.

"We are shocked by the allegations emerging in the Epstein files regarding Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem," a BII spokesperson said.

"In light of the allegations, we will not be making any new investments with DP World until the required actions have been taken by the company."

BII invests alongside DP World in four ports in Africa.

Canadian pension fund La Caisse said in a statement it was "pausing additional capital deployment alongside the company" until DP World clarified the situation and took "the necessary actions".

Bin Sulayem, a prominent Emirati businessman, has led DP World for decades and overseen its expansion into a global operator of ports and logistics hubs.

The newly released files include emails and text messages that appear to show discussions between the two men about business, conversations about sex and plans to visit Epstein's Caribbean island.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti in London and Nazih Osseiran in Beirut; Additional reporting by Nivedita Balu; Writing by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Aidan Lewis)