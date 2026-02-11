Stellantis issues 'Do Not Drive' alert for 225,000 older US vehicles
Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Stellantis recalls 225,000 US vehicles due to defective Takata airbags, urging owners not to drive until repairs are made.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis on Wednesday issued a “Do Not Drive" warning for about 225,000 older vehicles in the United States with unrepaired defective Takata air bag inflators that have been recalled.
The warning applies to various older Dodge Ram, Durango, Dakota, Magnum, Challenger, Chrysler Aspen and 300, Jeep Wrangler and Mitsubishi Raider that have not had repairs completed from various model years from 2003 through 2016.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 28 deaths in the United States stemming from crashes involving defective Takata air bag inflators have occurred and warned that "minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries."
(Reporting by David Shepardson)
