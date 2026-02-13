UK development investment agency to resume joint investments with DP World

Resumption of Investments with DP World

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The UK development investment agency British International Investment welcomed on Friday DP World's appointment of a new chief executive, saying it would resume investment alongside the Dubai-based ports operator.

Background on Investment Suspension

"We welcome today’s decision by DP World and look forward to continuing our partnership to advance the development of key African trading ports to unlock the continent’s global trading potential," a spokesperson for BII said.

Response from Canadian Pension Fund

BII had earlier this week halted new investment with DP World over former chief executive Sultan bin Sulayem's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Canada's second-largest pension fund also suspended new investment with DP World over the allegations. The fund did not respond to a request for comment following the announcement of Yuvraj Narayan as DP World's new chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)