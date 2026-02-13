UK development investment agency to resume joint investments with DP World
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
British International Investment resumes investments with DP World after appointing a new CEO, focusing on African trading ports.
LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The UK development investment agency British International Investment welcomed on Friday DP World's appointment of a new chief executive, saying it would resume investment alongside the Dubai-based ports operator.
"We welcome today’s decision by DP World and look forward to continuing our partnership to advance the development of key African trading ports to unlock the continent’s global trading potential," a spokesperson for BII said.
BII had earlier this week halted new investment with DP World over former chief executive Sultan bin Sulayem's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Canada's second-largest pension fund also suspended new investment with DP World over the allegations. The fund did not respond to a request for comment following the announcement of Yuvraj Narayan as DP World's new chief executive officer.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)
A development investment agency is an organization that invests in projects aimed at promoting economic development, often in emerging markets, to foster growth and create jobs.
Corporate governance refers to the systems, principles, and processes by which companies are directed and controlled, ensuring accountability and transparency in their operations.
Emerging markets are economies that are in the process of rapid growth and industrialization, often characterized by lower income levels and higher volatility compared to developed markets.
Explore more articles in the Finance category