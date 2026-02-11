BMW recalls hundreds of thousands of cars, Bild reports
Feb 11 (Reuters) - BMW is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars, newspaper Bild reported on Wednesday, citing the German premium carmaker.
Increased wear and tear can occur in the magnetic switch after a high number of starts, Bild said, which could make it harder or impossible to start the car, with a risk of a short circuit and fire in the worst-case scenario.
BMW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A vehicle recall is a notification issued by a manufacturer to address safety issues or defects in a vehicle. It often involves repairs or replacements to ensure the vehicle meets safety standards.
Wear and tear refers to the gradual deterioration of a product or material due to regular use over time. It can lead to reduced performance and potential safety issues.
A magnetic switch is an electrical component that uses a magnetic field to open or close a circuit. It is commonly used in various applications, including automotive ignition systems.
