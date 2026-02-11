Ukrainian Air Defenses Successfully Intercept Russian Missiles Targeting Lviv

Overview of the Missile Attack

KYIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air defences repelled a Russian missile attack on Lviv region, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Wednesday, after the air force warned of Russian missiles in the air.

Details of the Defense Response

"Close to 1440 (local time) two enemy Kinzhal (missiles) were flying in the direction of Lviv. Air defence forces neutralised them. This is a titanic work," Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Impact on the City and Residents

He added that as of now there were no reports of any damage or people hurt, and that city services were surveying the territory.

Lviv, in western Ukraine, is about 600 km (370 miles) away from the nearest border with Russia, making attacks there, especially daytime ones, less common than in other major Ukrainian cities.

