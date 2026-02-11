Air defences repel Russian missiles heading towards Ukraine's Lviv region, mayor says
February 11, 2026
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Ukraine's air defenses intercepted Russian missiles targeting Lviv, with no reported damage or injuries. The attack involved Kinzhal missiles neutralized by air defense.
KYIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air defences repelled a Russian missile attack on Lviv region, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Wednesday, after the air force warned of Russian missiles in the air.
"Close to 1440 (local time) two enemy Kinzhal (missiles) were flying in the direction of Lviv. Air defence forces neutralised them. This is a titanic work," Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He added that as of now there were no reports of any damage or people hurt, and that city services were surveying the territory.
Lviv, in western Ukraine, is about 600 km (370 miles) away from the nearest border with Russia, making attacks there, especially daytime ones, less common than in other major Ukrainian cities.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, writing by Max Hunder and Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Sharon Singleton)
