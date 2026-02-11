France to increase visas for Iranian seeking refuge amid crackdown, minister says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
France will increase visas for Iranian asylum seekers due to a crackdown by Iranian authorities, supporting persecuted individuals.
PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - France will increase the number of visas for Iranians seeking asylum as a result of the recent crackdown by Iranian authorities, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.
Speaking in parliament, Barrot said Paris wanted to support the Iranian people by any means possible.
"In particular by welcoming opponents persecuted by the regime who are seeking asylum and refuge in France. We will increase our humanitarian visas for asylum purposes for these individuals whom we must protect," he said.
(Reporting by John Irish, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)
A humanitarian visa is a type of visa granted to individuals seeking refuge due to persecution, conflict, or disaster in their home country, allowing them to reside in another country for safety.
Immigration is the process of moving to a foreign country with the intention of living there permanently or temporarily, often involving legal procedures and documentation.
Explore more articles in the Finance category