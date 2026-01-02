PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Airbus confirmed on Friday it would issue audited year-end commercial data on January 12 in an apparent sign of confidence in its recently revised target of "around 790" deliveries.

The European planemaker issued the statement by email following reports that it had delivered at least 782 jets in 2025. Industry sources said such a formal scheduling statement would have addressed any change in guidance because of the market sensitivity of delivery data.

Aircraft data firm Cirium estimated earlier that Airbus had delivered 782 aircraft in 2025, with some analysts predicting more than 785 deliveries.

Aircraft analyst Rob Morris said it was possible that Airbus would find a handful more deliveries than Cirium’s total once paperwork is finalised.

Airbus last month cut its full-year delivery target from "around 820" jets to "around 790" after a glitch with fuselage panels. The France-based company fell short of its numerical target in 2024 but claimed victory based on the wording, and analysts say it may give itself similar latitude for 2025.

It remains the world’s largest planemaker, ahead of Boeing, based on recent production and delivery rates. However, it is expected to fall behind its resurgent U.S. rival in the number of new orders.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Kirsten Donovan )