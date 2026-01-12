Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet has entered into a multi-year deal with Apple where the next generation of the iPhone maker's AI models will be based on Google's Gemini models, Alphabet said on Monday.
(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans. It is used in various applications, including finance, to enhance decision-making and efficiency.
Gemini models are AI models developed by Google that are designed to process and analyze data for various applications, including enhancing user experience and improving operational efficiency in technology and finance.
A partnership in business is a formal arrangement where two or more parties agree to manage and operate a business together, sharing profits, losses, and responsibilities.
