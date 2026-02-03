Airbus CEO says supply chains are a challenge
Global Banking and Finance Review
February 3, 2026
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Airbus faces supply chain challenges, particularly with engine procurement, amid rising defense product demand, as discussed by CEO Guillaume Faury in Dubai.
Dubai, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Airbus has faced significant challenges in its supply chain, with engines being the most difficult parts to procure recently, the company's CEO said in a panel at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.
CEO Guillaume Faury also said there was an acceleration in demand for defense products.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Jana Choukeir, Federico Maccioni; Editing by Sonali Paul)
Defense products are goods and services specifically designed for military and national security purposes. They include weapons, vehicles, and technology used by armed forces.
Economic growth refers to the increase in the production of goods and services in an economy over a specific period. It is often measured by the rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
