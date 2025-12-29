Two Chinese airlines plan Airbus jet purchases worth up to $8.2 billion

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines on Monday announced plans to buy 30 and 25 Airbus A320-family jets respectively, according to stock exchange filings.

Budget carrier Spring Airlines has agreed to buy 30 A320neo aircraft at a price not exceeding the $4.13 billion list price, the company's filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed. The jets will be delivered in batches between 2028 and 2032, it said.

Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines said in its filing to the Shanghai bourse that it planned to sign an agreement with Airbus about buying 25 A320-family jets. The planes are worth about $4.1 billion based on list prices and are also expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2032, the filing showed.

Both deals still need to obtain government approvals, according to the filings.

Airbus has been in on-off negotiations since at least 2024 to try to secure an order for 500 jets from China. The planemaker said earlier this month that it had secured Chinese agreement to go ahead with the delivery of 120 previously ordered jets, but was still waiting for progress on new orders.

