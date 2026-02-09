Advent, FedEx-led consortium to buy parcel locker company InPost
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 9, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 9, 2026
Advent and FedEx-led consortium will acquire InPost for €7.8 billion, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of the year.
Feb 9 (Reuters) - A consortium led by holding firm Advent and FedEx has agreed to buy InPost for 15.60 euros per share, valuing the European parcel locker company at 7.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion), the companies involved in the deal said in a statement on Monday.
They expect the transaction to close in the second half of this year.
($1 = 0.8445 euros)
(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
An acquisition is a corporate action in which one company purchases most or all of another company's shares to gain control of that company.
A consortium is an association of two or more individuals or companies formed to participate in a common activity or project, often for financial purposes.
A share price is the cost of purchasing a single share of a company's stock, reflecting the company's market value and investor demand.
A holding firm is a company created to own shares in other companies, allowing it to control and manage those companies without directly engaging in their operations.
Valuation is the process of determining the current worth of an asset or a company, often used in investment analysis and financial reporting.
