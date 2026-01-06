Jan 6 (Reuters) - Parcel locker company InPost said on Tuesday it had received an indicative proposal for the potential acquisition of all its shares, sending its share price sharply higher.

InPost did not disclose who made the approach, adding that there was no assurance that the proposal will lead to a transaction.

The company's spokesperson declined to comment. It has not previously publicly indicated that it was looking for a buyer.

InPost shares had jumped 16% by 0823 GMT, bringing its market value to around 6.7 billion euros ($7.86 billion).

The company's shares also rose 11% on Monday. They lost 37% last year and hit a two-year low in November in part due to worries over its biggest customer in Poland decreasing its dependency on InPost for delivery.

InPost said it had formed a special committee of supervisory and management board members that will "carefully consider all aspects of a potential transaction".

PARCEL LOCKER EXPANSION

InPost's biggest shareholder is Czech investment firm PPF Group with a 28.75% stake. PPF first invested in InPost in 2023, and its CEO Jiri Smejc said in May 2024 that PPF was happy with the stake and was not planning any takeover offer.

PPF had no comment.

InPost's CEO and founder Polish billionaire Rafal Brzoska's company A&R Investments has a 12.49% stake.

InPost, which operates across nine countries including its home market Poland, has one of the largest European networks of automated parcel machines, or APMs.

It has been accelerating the roll-out abroad and made a string of deals last year that included buying Yodel in Britain and a Spanish delivery company.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

