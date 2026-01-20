Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 20, 2026
Zelenskiy is undecided on attending Davos, pending clarity on a meeting with Trump. Ukraine is ready for agreements if the US is prepared.
KYIV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has not decided yet on travelling to Davos as the U.S. has not made clear if a substantive meeting with President Donald Trump will happen, a Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.
Ukraine would be ready to sign the documents on security guarantees or prosperity if the U.S. side is ready, the official said.
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
