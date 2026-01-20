Novartis Aims to Eliminate US Tariff Risks by Mid-2026, CEO Says

Novartis' Strategy for Tariff Protection

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told CNBC on Tuesday he expects the drugmaker's agreement with the U.S. government and its expanding manufacturing footprint in the country to protect it from potential tariffs.

Manufacturing Investments

"We expect to be in a position by middle of this year where we are not really exposed to tariffs, because we're able to produce in the U.S. for the U.S.," Narasimhan said.

Agreement with US Government

He noted the company last year announced $23 billion in manufacturing investments and is progressing those projects to further reduce exposure.

Future-Proofing Products

The Swiss drugmaker also has an agreement with the U.S. government that could exempt it from tariffs, Narasimhan said, adding that the company is also "future‑proofed" if its products are subject to levies.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)