German investor morale rose to 59.6 points in January, exceeding expectations of 50.0 points, according to ZEW. This marks a significant increase from December's 45.8 points.
BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German investor morale rose more than expected to 59.6 points in January, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the January reading to rise to 50.0 points, from last month's 45.8.
(Reporting by Friederike HeineEditing by Ludwig Burger)
Investor morale refers to the overall sentiment and confidence of investors regarding the economic outlook and market conditions, influencing their investment decisions.
The ZEW index, published by the ZEW economic research institute, measures the economic sentiment of investors and analysts in Germany, indicating their expectations for economic growth.
