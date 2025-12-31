Dec 31 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday that recent developments in the Yemeni provinces of Hadramout and Al Mahra threaten to bring new risks to the Gulf region.

"The EU calls for de-escalation and avoiding steps that further threaten stability of Yemen and the region," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.

"The EU reiterates its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen, as well as its support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Government of Yemen," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)