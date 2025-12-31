PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - European leaders meeting in Paris on January 6 will make firm commitments towards protecting Ukraine after any peace deal with Russia is brokered, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday during his New Year Eve's speech.

Macron has convened a meeting of the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' next Tuesday. The Coalition grouping led by Britain and France includes more than 30 nations.

"On January 6 in Paris, many European states and allies will make concrete commitments to protect Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace on our European continent," Macron said.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff earlier said that ways to strength security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed during Wednesday talks between U.S. officials, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and national security advisers from the UK, France and Germany.

In mid December, the leaders of several European countries including Germany, France and Britain, said there had been "strong convergence" with the U.S. after talks in Berlin and stated a list of goals for both sides to work towards.

These included commitments to supporting Ukraine's armed forces, a European-led peacekeeping force and guarantees to use force if Ukraine came under attack again.

Kyiv has come under intense pressure from the Trump administration to make concessions to Russia to enable a deal. Ukraine's European allies say any peace accord must ensure robust security guarantees backed by U.S. support.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough)