Headlines
US finds Ukraine did not target Putin in drone strike, WSJ reports
US finds Ukraine did not target Putin in drone strike, WSJ reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 31, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 31, 2025
Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. national security officials have found Ukraine did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin or one of his residences in a recent drone strike, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Russia said on Monday that Ukraine had attacked Putin's residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones, which Ukraine denied.
(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category