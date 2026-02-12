Warming weather reduces Ukraine's energy deficit, minister says
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Warming weather has eased Ukraine's energy deficit, reducing the power shortage caused by Russian attacks, according to Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.
KYIV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Warming weather in Ukraine after record-breaking frosts has significantly reduced an electricity shortage caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Shmyhal told parliament's energy committee that the current power deficit totalled 4.3 to 4.5 gigawatts, compared with up to 6 gigawatts during the colder spell, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.
"As of today, February 12, the forecast maximum consumption is 16.4 gigawatts - that is what the economy would like to consume. Unfortunately, we can only provide 12.3 gigawatts," he said.
Shmyhal said that Ukraine imports almost 2 gigawatts, that 7.5 gigawatts are produced by three Ukrainian nuclear plants and 0.85 gigawatts are received from thermal plants.
Russia attacked Ukraine's power system again last week, striking both thermal power plants and key electrical substations, forcing nuclear plants to cut power production.
Attacks on power stations, the energy transmission system and the gas sector are important elements of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia in February 2022. Moscow says it is seeking to undermine Ukraine's ability to fight.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
