Ukraine's Energy Deficit Eases with Warming Weather, Says Minister

Impact of Weather on Ukraine's Energy Supply

KYIV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Warming weather in Ukraine after record-breaking frosts has significantly reduced an electricity shortage caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Current Power Deficit

Shmyhal told parliament's energy committee that the current power deficit totalled 4.3 to 4.5 gigawatts, compared with up to 6 gigawatts during the colder spell, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

Sources of Energy Production

"As of today, February 12, the forecast maximum consumption is 16.4 gigawatts - that is what the economy would like to consume. Unfortunately, we can only provide 12.3 gigawatts," he said.

Ongoing Russian Attacks

Shmyhal said that Ukraine imports almost 2 gigawatts, that 7.5 gigawatts are produced by three Ukrainian nuclear plants and 0.85 gigawatts are received from thermal plants.

Russia attacked Ukraine's power system again last week, striking both thermal power plants and key electrical substations, forcing nuclear plants to cut power production.

Attacks on power stations, the energy transmission system and the gas sector are important elements of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia in February 2022. Moscow says it is seeking to undermine Ukraine's ability to fight.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)