More than 1.4 million UK health workers to receive 3.3% pay rise
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
The UK government will implement a 3.3% pay rise for over 1.4 million NHS workers starting in April, addressing workforce concerns.
LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - More than 1.4 million National Health Service workers in Britain will receive a 3.3% pay rise from April, the government said on Thursday.
"We have listened to the workforce and understand the difficulties they face when pay awards are not delivered on time," health minister Wes Streeting said in a written statement announcing the pay increase.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti)
A pay rise is an increase in an employee's salary or wages, often reflecting their performance, inflation, or changes in the cost of living.
