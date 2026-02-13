Volkswagen Affirms Commitment to Low-Emission Vehicles Amid Policy Changes

Volkswagen's Long-Term Strategy

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen remains committed to its course towards more efficient and low-emission vehicles in the long term, the German carmaker said on Friday, taking note of a recent change to U.S. climate regulation under President Donald Trump.

Response to Political Changes

"Regardless of political or regulatory developments, the Volkswagen Group remains committed to its long-term transformation course," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Global Market Considerations

"As a global company, we take specific market conditions into account in our strategic planning and comply with regulatory requirements in all countries," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Linda Pasquini)