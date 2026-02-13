Volkswagen says commitment to transformation unchanged after Trump climate repeal
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Volkswagen stays committed to low-emission vehicles despite U.S. climate policy changes under Trump, focusing on global market strategies and regulatory compliance.
BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen remains committed to its course towards more efficient and low-emission vehicles in the long term, the German carmaker said on Friday, taking note of a recent change to U.S. climate regulation under President Donald Trump.
"Regardless of political or regulatory developments, the Volkswagen Group remains committed to its long-term transformation course," a company spokesperson said in a statement.
"As a global company, we take specific market conditions into account in our strategic planning and comply with regulatory requirements in all countries," the spokesperson added.
(Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Linda Pasquini)
Sustainability refers to the ability to meet present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, particularly in environmental, economic, and social contexts.
Innovation is the process of creating new ideas, products, or methods that improve efficiency, effectiveness, or quality, often leading to advancements in technology and business practices.
Compliance is the act of adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines relevant to a business or industry, ensuring that operations are conducted within legal and ethical boundaries.
Climate change refers to significant changes in global temperatures and weather patterns over time, primarily driven by human activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes.
The automotive industry encompasses the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles, as well as related services.
Explore more articles in the Finance category