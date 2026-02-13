Bank of England's Huw Pill Estimates Underlying Inflation at 2.5%

Analysis of Underlying Inflation in the UK

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday he thought underlying inflation in Britain was settling at about 2.5% a year, higher than the central bank's 2% target.

Current Inflation Rate

"I think when we look at where we are now, short of something happening, underlying inflation is going to be two and a half percent, once we take that half percentage-point impact from the budget out of the forecast we have for April/May," Pill said at an event hosted by Santander, a bank, in London.

Interest Rate Decisions

Last week Pill voted with a narrow majority of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee to keep interest rates on hold at 3.75% and in December he opposed the decision to cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Inflationary Pressures

In minutes of February's decision, Pill said interest rates had been cut too fast previously and that inflationary pressures stemming from that "still need to be contained and eliminated".

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)