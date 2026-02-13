UK names Brian Bell as government's new chief economic adviser
February 13, 2026
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Brian Bell is the new chief economic adviser for the UK, assisting finance minister Rachel Reeves and PM Keir Starmer on macroeconomic and fiscal policy.
LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The British government on Friday named Brian Bell as the new chief economic adviser to finance minister Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the macroeconomy and fiscal policy.
