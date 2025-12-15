Headlines
Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would likely soon file a lawsuit against Britain's BBC over a report on his comments in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump said the lawsuit could come on Monday or Tuesday.
(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Nia Williams)
