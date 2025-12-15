German parliament suffers suspected cyberattack during Zelenskiy’s visit, FT reports
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 15, 2025
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s lower house of parliament suffered a major email outage on Monday in what officials suspect was a cyberattack during high-stakes U.S.-Ukraine talks hosted by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Members of parliament were unable to access their email accounts for over four hours, the newspaper reported, citing three senior MPs.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Nia Williams)
