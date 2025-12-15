Home > Headlines > Belarus' Lukashenko: Maduro is welcome to move to Belarus, but no such discussions have been held
Belarus' Lukashenko: Maduro is welcome to move to Belarus, but no such discussions have been held

Posted on December 15, 2025

Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander ‍Lukashenko said ‌Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is ⁠welcome to ‌come to Belarus should he leave office, but no such discussions ⁠had been held with Maduro, according ​to quotes from an interview ‌with U.S. ⁠channel Newsmax posted on Monday by a Telegram channel linked ​to Lukashenko's administration.

Tensions are high between the U.S. and Venezuelan governments, with a large-scale ​U.S. ‍military buildup ​in the southern Caribbean, U.S. strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that land ⁠operations may begin soon in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government ​has said the U.S. is seeking regime change to take over the ‌country's vast oil reserves.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Chris Reese)

