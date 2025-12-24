LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain is committed to upholding the right to free speech, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to a decision by the United States to impose visa bans on anti-disinformation campaigners.

"While every country has the right to set its own visa rules, we support the laws and institutions which are working to keep the internet free from the most harmful content," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Social media platforms should not be used to disseminate child sex abuse material, incite hatred and violence, or spread fake information and videos for that purpose."

