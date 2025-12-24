Home > Headlines > France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
Headlines

France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 24, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he had spoken with NATO chief Mark Rutte to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the work undertaken by the Coalition of the Willing.

"Starting in January in Paris, we will continue the work begun within this framework to provide Ukraine with solid security guarantees, a prerequisite for a robust and lasting peace", Macron added on social media platform X.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Related Posts
Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says
Majority of Russians expect Ukraine war to end in 2026, state pollster says
Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice
Netanyahu coalition pushes contentious Oct. 7 attack probe, families call for justice
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes
Exclusive-Kazakhstan's December crude exports sink to 14-month low after Ukraine drone strikes
Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability
Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals
EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals
Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US
Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US
Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for Ukraine peace plan, the Kremlin says
Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for Ukraine peace plan, the Kremlin says
Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory
Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

How Israel's hilltop settlers coordinate attacks to expel Palestinians

How Israel's hilltop settlers coordinate attacks to expel Palestinians

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots

Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting

Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Europe slams visa bans after US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

Europe slams visa bans after US takes fresh swing at allies over 'censorship'

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Ukraine drone attacks target Moscow at night, spark industrial fire in Tula, Russia says

Ukraine drone attacks target Moscow at night, spark industrial fire in Tula, Russia says

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

Russia's air defence units destroy drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says

Russia's air defence units destroy drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says

Lilly, Novo lock horns in India's obesity drug race

Lilly, Novo lock horns in India's obesity drug race

Investor Louis Bacon wins defamation case against ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Investor Louis Bacon wins defamation case against ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Two police officers killed by bomb in Moscow near site of Russian general's killing

Two police officers killed by bomb in Moscow near site of Russian general's killing

View All Headlines Posts