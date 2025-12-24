Headlines
France's Macron says he discussed Ukraine with NATO head Rutte
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 24, 2025
PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he had spoken with NATO chief Mark Rutte to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the work undertaken by the Coalition of the Willing.
"Starting in January in Paris, we will continue the work begun within this framework to provide Ukraine with solid security guarantees, a prerequisite for a robust and lasting peace", Macron added on social media platform X.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alexander Smith)
