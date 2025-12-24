Home > Headlines > Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027
Headlines

Russia extends deadline for sale of Exxon's Sakhalin-1 stake to 2027

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 24, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended by one year the deadline for the sale of U.S. oil major ExxonMobil's stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project until January 1, 2027, according to a decree published on Wednesday.

The extension is expected to help Exxon recover losses incurred in Russia after it exited the country following the start of Moscow's conflict with Ukraine in 2022.

In August, Putin signed a decree allowing foreign investors to regain shares in Sakhalin-1.

Exxon took a $4.6 billion impairment charge on its 30% operator stake in the project off Russia's Pacific coast in April 2022.

Two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters in September that Exxon and Russian state-run energy giant Rosneft had signed a non-binding initial agreement aimed at helping Exxon recoup its losses.

The agreement marked a tentative step towards repairing commercial ties, although little further progress is expected until a peace deal in Ukraine is reached and the United States and European Union ease sanctions on Russia.

Russia has said it would welcome the return of companies that pulled out of the country.

Alongside Exxon and Rosneft, India's ONGC Videsh and Japan's SODECO were partner investors. The Russian government allowed both ONGC Videsh and SODECO to keep their stakes.

Earlier this month, three sources familiar with the matter said ONGC would pay into a Sakhalin-1 abandonment fund to retain its 20% stake in the project.

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova and Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Mark Potter)

Related Posts
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans
Exclusive-CPC oil loading plan revised down 33% for December as bad weather delays repairs
Exclusive-CPC oil loading plan revised down 33% for December as bad weather delays repairs
Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability
Ukraine completes GPD warrant deal, eliminating 'significant' liability
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports cause drop in food exports
French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
French President Macron slams U.S. visa ban on Thierry Breton and others
EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals
EU says it strongly condemns U.S. visa ban on European individuals
Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US
Ukraine unveils 20-point peace proposal under discussion with US
Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for Ukraine peace plan, the Kremlin says
Putin has been briefed on U.S. proposals for Ukraine peace plan, the Kremlin says
Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory
Zelenskiy seeks meeting with Trump to hammer out issue of territory
How Israel's hilltop settlers coordinate attacks to expel Palestinians
How Israel's hilltop settlers coordinate attacks to expel Palestinians
Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots
Italy watchdog orders Meta to halt WhatsApp terms barring rival AI chatbots
Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting
Australian state passes tougher gun, protest law after Bondi Beach shooting

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

Russia plans a nuclear power plant on the moon within a decade

EU, France, Germany slam US visa bans as 'censorship' dispute deepens

EU, France, Germany slam US visa bans as 'censorship' dispute deepens

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Libya army chief of staff killed in jet crash near Ankara after fault reported, Turkish official says

Ukraine drone attacks target Moscow at night, spark industrial fire in Tula, Russia says

Ukraine drone attacks target Moscow at night, spark industrial fire in Tula, Russia says

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

Australia cancels British man's visa after charges of displaying Nazi symbol

Russia's air defence units destroy drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says

Russia's air defence units destroy drone flying towards Moscow, mayor says

Lilly, Novo lock horns in India's obesity drug race

Lilly, Novo lock horns in India's obesity drug race

Investor Louis Bacon wins defamation case against ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Investor Louis Bacon wins defamation case against ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Two police officers killed by bomb in Moscow near site of Russian general's killing

Two police officers killed by bomb in Moscow near site of Russian general's killing

US targets former EU commissioner, activists with visa bans over alleged censorship

US targets former EU commissioner, activists with visa bans over alleged censorship

Pope Leo 'disappointed' in Illinois governor over assisted dying law

Pope Leo 'disappointed' in Illinois governor over assisted dying law

Pope Leo expresses 'much sadness' about Russia refusing Christmas ceasefire

Pope Leo expresses 'much sadness' about Russia refusing Christmas ceasefire

View All Headlines Posts