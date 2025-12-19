Home > Headlines > Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Headlines

Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Germany on Friday passed a law that will enable Uniper to resume dividend payments, removing one of the main hurdles to Berlin's plan to re-list the utility that was bailed out during Europe's energy crisis.

The government rescued Germany's largest gas importer at a cost of 13.5 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in 2022, when the company came close to collapse after its main supplier, Russia's Gazprom, stopped deliveries.

One of the conditions of the bailout was a ban on paying dividends, which has become a problem as Berlin weighs options for its 99.12% stake in Uniper, either by selling shares in a fresh IPO or to a strategic investor.

A law to change Germany's energy security law and remove the ban passed the Bundesrat, the country's upper house, on Friday, a spokesperson said, having been approved by parliament already on November 13.

"Under certain conditions, the dividend ban can significantly impede the termination of stabilisation measures for listed companies or companies seeking a listing," the government said in its reasoning for the move.

"The amendment to the law aims to avoid this impediment by creating a narrowly defined exception."

Berlin's stake in Uniper, currently valued at 13.8 billion euros ($16.18 billion), has also drawn interest from a number of investors, including Brookfield and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, sources previously said.

"The fundamental ability to pay dividends is a key component of Uniper's equity story. It creates a basis for the federal government to successfully sell its Uniper shares in the future," Uniper said in a statement.

Uniper supplied around a quarter of the gas used in Germany last year and is its largest gas storage operator. It also operates nearly a quarter of Germany's systemically relevant power capacity, which must be kept on reserve to ensure supply.

That means any deal involving Uniper as critical infrastructure will face comprehensive regulatory scrutiny, sources previously said.

Under EU requirements, Berlin must cut its stake to at least 25% plus one share by 2028.

($1 = 0.8529 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Holger Hansen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Related Posts
UK author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations
UK author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain
Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online
German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online
Rubio says progress has been made in talks to end war in Ukraine, but still a ways to go
Rubio says progress has been made in talks to end war in Ukraine, but still a ways to go
UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note
UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note
Ukraine starts new round of talks with US, Kyiv negotiator says
Ukraine starts new round of talks with US, Kyiv negotiator says
Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry
Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry
Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'
Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

Freed Belarus opposition figures Kalesnikava, Babaryka to speak in Berlin on Tuesday

Freed Belarus opposition figures Kalesnikava, Babaryka to speak in Berlin on Tuesday

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Trump envoy Witkoff to meet national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and UK

Trump envoy Witkoff to meet national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and UK

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

French court rules against Shein suspension over sex doll sales, government to appeal

French court rules against Shein suspension over sex doll sales, government to appeal

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

Cricket-England's Barmy Army earns praise for litter-picking

Cricket-England's Barmy Army earns praise for litter-picking

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Big central banks signal rate-cut cycle is ending

Big central banks signal rate-cut cycle is ending

Embraer's Eve makes maiden flight of 'flying car' prototype

Embraer's Eve makes maiden flight of 'flying car' prototype

View All Headlines Posts