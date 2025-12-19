Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira

By Elisa Anzolin

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sneaker maker Golden Goose said on Friday that Chinese private equity firm HSG, formerly known as Sequoia Capital China, had become its majority shareholder after buying a stake from current owner Permira.

Singapore's investment firm Temasek, alongside its subsidiary True Light, has also bought a minority stake in the Venice-based maker of sneakers that retail starting at 500 euros a pair.

The accord gives Golden Goose a valuation of around 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) including debt, a source close to the matter said. The statement did not disclose financial details.

Permira, which acquired Golden Goose in 2020 paying 1.28 billion euros, will retain a minority stake alongside other existing shareholders including Carlyle, the company said.

Silvio Campara will continue to lead the brand as chief executive. Former Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, currently a board member, will become non-executive chairman.

The sale concludes a process Permira launched in 2024, after the British-owned private equity firm tried to list Golden Goose on the Milan stock market, but was forced to pull the initial public offering due to market conditions.

The transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of next year. Earlier this year HSG bought a majority stake in Stockholm-based audio equipment group Marshall.

Golden Goose reported a 13% increase in 2024 revenues to 655 million euros, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 227 million euros.

($1 = 0.8535 euros)

