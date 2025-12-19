Home > Headlines > UK author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations
Headlines

UK author David Walliams dropped by publisher after harassment allegations

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 19, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - David Walliams, a bestselling British children's author, was dropped by HarperCollins UK on Friday after the Daily Telegraph reported the publisher had investigated claims that he had harassed some of its junior female employees.

The newspaper said one of the women who had raised concerns about the 54-year-old had been given a five-figure payoff by the publisher and left.

"After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams. The author is aware of this decision," the publisher said in a statement to the Daily Telegraph.

"HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters."

Walliams' representatives did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Walliams, who found fame on British television with comedy partner Matt Lucas in the early 2000s, has sold more than 60 million books and been translated into 55 languages.

His bestsellers include his 2008 debut "The Boy in the Dress", "Billionaire Boy" and "Gangsta Granny".

The Daily Telegraph, citing sources, said that, following the investigation, some junior staff were kept away from the author and one employee had received a payoff.

HarperCollins UK, the British division of the global publisher owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, appointed Kate Elton as its chief executive in October after the departure of Charlie Redmayne.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Related Posts
US intelligence indicates Putin's war aims in Ukraine are unchanged
US intelligence indicates Putin's war aims in Ukraine are unchanged
Bondi attack suspects kept to themselves during Philippines stay, hotel staffer recalls
Bondi attack suspects kept to themselves during Philippines stay, hotel staffer recalls
Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Germany removes dividend ban for Uniper, paving way for IPO
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Golden Goose gets new majority owner as China's HSG buys stake from Permira
Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
French government to appeal court ruling on Shein
Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain
Rome to charge tourists to get close to the famed Trevi Fountain
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
Court in Brazil's Minas Gerais slaps down Nestle copyright lawsuit
German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online
German court jails man for drugging, raping wife, posting assaults online
Rubio says progress has been made in talks to end war in Ukraine, but still a ways to go
Rubio says progress has been made in talks to end war in Ukraine, but still a ways to go
UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note
UniCredit issues its first tokenised structured note
Ukraine starts new round of talks with US, Kyiv negotiator says
Ukraine starts new round of talks with US, Kyiv negotiator says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry

Turkey finds Russian Orlan-10 drone in northwestern city – interior ministry

Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'

Trump said he has no bigger healthcare plans: Obamacare will 'repeal itself'

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

NATO sees positive signs Czech ammunition scheme for Kyiv may continue

Freed Belarus opposition figures Kalesnikava, Babaryka to speak in Berlin on Tuesday

Freed Belarus opposition figures Kalesnikava, Babaryka to speak in Berlin on Tuesday

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Maersk tests Red Sea route as Gaza ceasefire offers hope

Trump envoy Witkoff to meet national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and UK

Trump envoy Witkoff to meet national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France and UK

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

Russia's tax proceeds from oil may fall in January to the lowest since 2022, Reuters calculations show

French court rules against Shein suspension over sex doll sales, government to appeal

French court rules against Shein suspension over sex doll sales, government to appeal

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

No drop in military aid to Kyiv since US policy shift, NATO official says

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

How is Britain's government doing on its housing targets?

Cricket-England's Barmy Army earns praise for litter-picking

Cricket-England's Barmy Army earns praise for litter-picking

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

Factbox-What are shipping companies' plans for return to Suez Canal?

View All Headlines Posts