UN Secretary-General Guterres Disappointed by US Withdrawal from UN Bodies

Overview of US Withdrawal from UN Entities

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets a U.S. decision to withdraw from dozens of U.N. entities, his spokesperson said on Thursday, stressing that the U.S. funding for a "large number" of those bodies was mandatory.

Impact on UN Operations and Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would withdraw from dozens of international and U.N. entities, including a key climate treaty and a U.N. body that promotes gender equality and women's empowerment, because they "operate contrary to U.S. national interests."

Guterres' Response and Future Implications

A "large number" of the 31 U.N. entities on the U.S. list are funded by the regular U.N. budget, said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding that the U.N. has not received any formal notification from the Trump administration. He noted the U.S. had listed some treaty organizations that it plans to withdraw from, which would require official letters.

"All United Nations entities will go on with the implementation of their mandates as given by member states," Dujarric said. "The United Nations has a responsibility to deliver for those who depend on us."

The United States is the top contributor to the U.N. regular budget, paying the maximum 22% according to assessments agreed upon by the General Assembly. These payments are mandatory. The U.S. made no payments to the regular budget last year, Dujarric said. Washington currently owes some $1.5 billion.

"Assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the U.N. Charter for all member states, including the United States," Dujarric said.

The regular budget - which for 2026 is $3.45 billion - includes political, humanitarian, disarmament, economic, social affairs and communications work. Contributions to most U.N. agencies, funds and programs - such as the World Food Programme and children's group UNICEF - are voluntary.

Trump has described the U.N. as having "great potential" but said it is not fulfilling that. He wants to slash U.S. funding. Guterres launched a reform task force in March, known as UN80, which seeks to cut costs and improve efficiency.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Bhargav Acharya and Diane Craft)