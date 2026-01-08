Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy's data protection authority on Thursday warned users and providers of artificial intelligence tools, including Elon Musk’s chatbot Grok, over the risk of generating deepfake images from real content without the consent of featured individuals.
The warning comes amid mounting scrutiny of AI platforms for enabling non-consensual sexualized imagery, as EU policymakers push for stricter enforcement under data protection and digital services rules.
The Italian regulator said it was working with Ireland’s Data Protection Commission — the lead EU privacy authority for X due to its EU operations being based in Ireland — and reserved the right to take further action.
Services that allow users to create and share content from real images or voices — including digitally "undressing" people — could amount to criminal offences and serious privacy breaches under EU law, the watchdog said.
It urged providers to build safeguards into their platforms to prevent misuse.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini and Elaine Hardcastle)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn. It encompasses various technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing.
Data Protection involves safeguarding personal data from misuse, loss, or unauthorized access. It includes regulations and practices designed to ensure individuals' privacy and control over their personal information.
Compliance refers to the process of adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines set by governing bodies. In finance, it ensures that institutions operate within legal frameworks to avoid penalties.
Deepfake technologies use artificial intelligence to create realistic-looking fake videos or audio recordings. They can manipulate images and sounds to produce content that appears authentic, raising ethical and legal concerns.
Privacy law encompasses regulations that protect individuals' personal information from being collected, used, or disclosed without their consent. It aims to ensure the confidentiality and security of personal data.
