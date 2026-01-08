Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss an expiring nuclear treaty with Russia, saying in remarks released on Thursday that "if it expires, it expires."
The last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty, New START, is set to expire on February 5. It caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the two nations can deploy,
"We'll just do a better agreement," Trump told The New York Times, adding that China should be incorporated in any future agreement. The interview took place on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward in WashingtonEditing by David Ljunggren)
Arms control refers to international agreements that aim to regulate and limit the development, stockpiling, proliferation, and usage of weapons, particularly nuclear weapons.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category