UK's Starmer says we must build 'hard power' at European security conference
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 14, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 14, 2026
Keir Starmer advocates for strengthening Europe's hard power at the Munich Security Conference, emphasizing military readiness and self-reliance.
Feb 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the need to build "hard power" and be ready to fight if necessary, speaking on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference aimed at bolstering European defence and diplomatic ties.
"We are not at a crossroads today, the road ahead is straight, and it is clear we must build our hard power, because that is the currency of the age," he said, following European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's opening remarks.
"We must be able to deter aggression, and yes, if necessary, we must be ready to fight, to do whatever it takes to protect our people, our values and our way of life and, as Europe, we must stand on our own two feet."
Hard power refers to a country's ability to use force or coercion to influence other nations, often through military means. It contrasts with soft power, which relies on attraction and persuasion.
Military readiness is the capability of a nation's armed forces to respond effectively to threats or conflicts. It includes training, equipment, and strategic planning to ensure preparedness.
European security encompasses the policies and measures taken by European nations to protect their interests and ensure stability within the region, often involving military alliances and diplomatic efforts.
