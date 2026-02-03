Kyiv Power Plant Severely Damaged in Overnight Russian Strikes

Impact of Russian Attacks on Kyiv's Energy Infrastructure

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that a power plant in Kyiv's eastern suburbs had been seriously damaged in overnight Russian attacks, prompting officials to redirect resources to restoring heating to thousands of residents.

Shmyhal, writing on Telegram after a meeting devoted to energy issues, said the plant in Darnytskyi had been used strictly for providing heating for people and was heavily damaged. "This is a war crime by Russia."

Shmyhal described the problems facing Ukraine's energy system as serious and said repairs would take "a considerable time."

Current State of Heating in Kyiv

"Given the critical situation, the meeting discussed urgent ways to stabilise the situation," he wrote.

"A redistribution is being carried out of repair crews and equipment ... and we are considering options for redirecting reserve heating supplies to buildings subject to longer outages."

Responses from Ukrainian Officials

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram that 1,142 high-rise apartment blocks remained without heating in Kyiv.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, said a local power plant had also been badly damaged.

(Reporting by Ron PopeskiEditing by Rod Nickel)