UK Introduces New Framework to Accelerate Advanced Nuclear Reactor Development

Overview of the Advanced Nuclear Framework

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain unveiled a framework on Wednesday to accelerate development of advanced nuclear reactors, aiming to become a global leader in the next-generation technology.

Importance of Nuclear Energy

The Labour government has said nuclear plants will play an important role in helping Britain meet its climate targets, provide clean energy to the growing AI sector and create jobs.

Government Support and Financing

During U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Britain last year, several U.S. companies announced plans to build advanced nuclear projects in the country, including X-Energy, Holtec and Bill Gates-backed TerraPower.

Impact on AI Sector and Industry

Advanced nuclear reactors use novel fuels and coolants that allow them to operate at higher temperatures, meaning they could supply both electricity to the growing AI sector and industrial heat.

"Advanced nuclear technology could revolutionise how we power industry and propel the AI data centre boom," Nuclear Minister Patrick Vallance said in a press release.

Under the framework, the government will create a pipeline of projects meeting readiness criteria, offering developers a streamlined path through planning and regulation.

The projects will need to secure private financing but will also be able to discuss government support, and can seek investment from Britain's National Wealth Fund, which was set up in 2024 to drive economic growth and support the country's net zero transition, the government said.

