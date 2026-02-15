Ukrainian Authorities Arrest Former Energy Minister in Graft Probe

Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Efforts

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian anti-corruption detectives have detained a former energy minister as part of a wide-ranging probe that sparked a political crisis last November over high-level graft, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said on Sunday.

The so-called "Midas" case centers on an alleged $100 million kickback scheme at the state atomic agency that ensnared a number of senior officials and business elites, including a former associate of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's.

"Today NABU detectives detained a former minister of energy while crossing the state border, within the framework of the 'Midas' case," NABU said in its statement.

Details of the Midas Case

"Priority investigative actions are ongoing, which are being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law." The agency said more details would come. It did not name the individual.

Political Fallout and Reactions

Ukraine's previous two energy ministers had resigned amid the fallout from the scandal, which also claimed the job of Zelenskiy's chief of staff.

The two ministers and the chief of staff have all denied wrongdoing.

Broader Implications for Ukraine

Battling corruption is a key priority in Ukraine's reform effort as it eyes membership of the European Union, which requires the country shake off a decades-old scourage of graft.

Authorities in recent weeks have targeted lawmakers, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and a former presidential adviser over various charges.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)