Ukraine's Zelenskiy says allies to provide new energy and military aid within 10 days
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 15, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 15, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 15, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 15, 2026
Ukraine will receive new energy and military aid from European allies by February 24, as announced by President Zelenskiy amid ongoing Russian attacks.
KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed new energy and military support packages with European allies ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
Kyiv is aiming to rally support among partners as it struggles to fend off Russian battlefield advances and air attacks on its energy system while under U.S. pressure to negotiate peace.
"In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin Format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24," Zelenskiy wrote on X.
Zelenskiy said on Friday after a meeting of the so-called Berlin Format of about a dozen European leaders in Munich that he had hoped for new support, including air-defence missiles.
"I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we count on all deliveries arriving promptly," he added.
Russian attacks on major cities such as Kyiv have battered Ukraine's energy infrastructure, plunging millions of residents into power outages of varying periods in freezing cold weather.
Zelenskiy added that Russia had launched around 1,300 attack drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs and dozens of ballistic missiles at Ukraine over the past week alone.
(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Military aid refers to assistance provided by one country to another in the form of weapons, equipment, training, or financial support to enhance the recipient's military capabilities.
Energy infrastructure includes the facilities and systems that generate, transmit, and distribute energy, such as power plants, electrical grids, and pipelines.
Support packages are comprehensive assistance programs that may include financial aid, resources, and services provided to help a country or organization address specific challenges.
Explore more articles in the Finance category