Zelenskiy Announces New Energy and Military Aid from Allies Soon

New Support Packages for Ukraine

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed new energy and military support packages with European allies ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Kyiv is aiming to rally support among partners as it struggles to fend off Russian battlefield advances and air attacks on its energy system while under U.S. pressure to negotiate peace.

"In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin Format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24," Zelenskiy wrote on X.

Details of the Aid

Zelenskiy said on Friday after a meeting of the so-called Berlin Format of about a dozen European leaders in Munich that he had hoped for new support, including air-defence missiles.

Impact of Russian Attacks

"I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we count on all deliveries arriving promptly," he added.

Russian attacks on major cities such as Kyiv have battered Ukraine's energy infrastructure, plunging millions of residents into power outages of varying periods in freezing cold weather.

Zelenskiy added that Russia had launched around 1,300 attack drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs and dozens of ballistic missiles at Ukraine over the past week alone.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Alexander Smith)