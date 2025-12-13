Zelenskiy says he will meet US and European representatives in Berlin
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 13, 2025
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he would meet U.S. and European representatives in Berlin to discuss "fundamentals of peace."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed a "dignified" peace and a guarantee that Russia, which invaded his country in 2022, would not attack again.
Germany said earlier on Saturday that it would host U.S. and Ukrainian delegations over the weekend for talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine, before a summit involving European leaders and Zelenskiy in Berlin on Monday.
(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
