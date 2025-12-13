Home > Headlines > Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal
Headlines

Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 13, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By ‌Krisztina Fenyo

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Thousands of Hungarians marched to ‍Prime Minister ‌Viktor Orban's offices on Saturday, led by opposition leader Peter ⁠Magyar, who urged the ‌veteran nationalist to resign over an abuse scandal at a juvenile detention centre.

Protesters walked through Budapest's frosty streets behind a banner reading "Protect ⁠the children!", carrying soft toys and torches in solidarity with victims of physical ​abuse in a case dating back several ‌years.

The prosecutor's office said ⁠on Wednesday that seven people had been detained at the state-run Budapest juvenile centre so far.

Orban, who faces what ​could be the toughest challenge to his 15-year rule in an election likely in April, condemned the abuse in an interview with news outlet Mandiner, calling it unacceptable and ​criminal.

"More ‍and more revolting things ​keep surfacing on a daily basis, which I did not think were possible in this country," said Judit Voros, one of the protesters marching to Orban's offices on Castle Hill in Budapest.

Earlier this week, the government placed Hungary’s five juvenile ⁠correctional institutions under direct police oversight while prosecutors investigate the case.

Prosecutors have been investigating the ​centre's former director for months on suspicion of running a prostitution ring, money laundering and human trafficking.

A video published this week by opposition activist and former ‌lawmaker Peter Juhasz prompted the resignation of the centre's acting director.

(Reporting by Krisztina FenyoWriting by Gergely SzakacsEditing by Mark Potter)

Related Posts
US says Belarus agreed to stop balloon flyovers into Lithuania
US says Belarus agreed to stop balloon flyovers into Lithuania
Ukraine says Russian drone attack hit civilian Turkish vessel
Ukraine says Russian drone attack hit civilian Turkish vessel
Tunisian opposition joins forces in protest against President Saied
Tunisian opposition joins forces in protest against President Saied
Two U.S. soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
Two U.S. soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
UK police not taking further action over Andrew bodyguard claim
UK police not taking further action over Andrew bodyguard claim
Who are the most prominent prisoners released by Belarusian president Lukashenko?
Who are the most prominent prisoners released by Belarusian president Lukashenko?
Soccer-Williamson's first game since Euro final a highlight of Arsenal win
Soccer-Williamson's first game since Euro final a highlight of Arsenal win
Maria Kalesnikava, hero of Belarus opposition, freed after more than 5 years
Maria Kalesnikava, hero of Belarus opposition, freed after more than 5 years
Israel says it kills senior Hamas commander Raed Saed in Gaza
Israel says it kills senior Hamas commander Raed Saed in Gaza
Israel suspends strike on southern Lebanon village after Lebanese army request
Israel suspends strike on southern Lebanon village after Lebanese army request
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kalesnikava freed by authorities, report says
Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kalesnikava freed by authorities, report says
Spanish police bust gang that used helicopters to fly drugs from Morocco
Spanish police bust gang that used helicopters to fly drugs from Morocco

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Lukashenko frees Nobel winner Bialiatski and key Belarus opposition figures in deal with US

Lukashenko frees Nobel winner Bialiatski and key Belarus opposition figures in deal with US

'Peace is not far away' says Erdogan, returning from Putin meeting

'Peace is not far away' says Erdogan, returning from Putin meeting

US and Ukraine to discuss ceasefire in Berlin before European summit

US and Ukraine to discuss ceasefire in Berlin before European summit

EU countries agree 2026 fishing quotas, avoid tighter Mediterranean curbs

EU countries agree 2026 fishing quotas, avoid tighter Mediterranean curbs

New Czech prime minister rejects guarantees for Ukraine loan

New Czech prime minister rejects guarantees for Ukraine loan

Libya's Red Castle museum opens for first time since fall of Gaddafi

Libya's Red Castle museum opens for first time since fall of Gaddafi

Ousted Nepal PM's party holds biggest rally since Gen Z protests

Ousted Nepal PM's party holds biggest rally since Gen Z protests

France boosts cattle vaccination against lumpy skin disease as farmers protest against culls

France boosts cattle vaccination against lumpy skin disease as farmers protest against culls

Rights groups condemn re-arrest of Nobel laureate Mohammadi in Iran

Rights groups condemn re-arrest of Nobel laureate Mohammadi in Iran

Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack

Ukraine's Odesa suffers major blackouts after Russian attack

Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Saratov, regional governor says

Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Saratov, regional governor says

One dead in Russia's Saratov region after drone alert

One dead in Russia's Saratov region after drone alert

View All Headlines Posts
;