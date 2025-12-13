UK's Starmer and EU's von der Leyen discuss Ukraine peace plan, frozen Russian assets
Dec 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday discussed work on U.S.-led peace proposals for Ukraine and moves to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to help provide funds for Kyiv.
"Both agreed that this is a pivotal moment for Ukraine's future, and that Europe will stand with them for as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the two leaders spoke.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
