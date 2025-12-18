WASHINGTON, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said ‍he believes ‌talks toward ending the war in Ukraine are "getting close to ⁠something" ahead of a ‌U.S. meeting with Russian officials this weekend.

During an Oval Office event, Trump told reporters, "I hope Ukraine moves quickly."

Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared ⁠Kushner plan to meet a Russian delegation in Miami this weekend, a White ​House official said, as they continue trying ‌to coax an agreement out ⁠of both Russia and Ukraine to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner met a Ukrainian delegation over two ​days in Berlin on Sunday and Monday and U.S. officials said they came away with a belief that the two sides are not far apart, although the thorniest issue, Russia's ​insistence ‍on gaining Ukrainian territory ​in any settlement, remains outstanding.

Opinion polls in Ukraine have shown that few Ukrainians are willing to accept territorial concessions, which remain a key Russian condition for ending its war. The Russians have shown little willingness to compromise on their demands.

"I hope ⁠Ukraine moves quickly because Russia is there," Trump said, an apparent reference to recent Russian ​gains on the battlefield.

Ukraine could receive security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense pledge under a proposed peace deal with Russia — an unprecedented offer ‌aimed at ending the war sparked by Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

