UN elects former Iraqi President to lead UN refugee agency
UN elects former Iraqi President to lead UN refugee agency
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday elected Barham Salih, a former Iraqi president who fled persecution under Saddam Hussein, as the next U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
Salih was elected without a vote by the 193-member assembly after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominated him to succeed Italy’s Filippo Grandi, who has led the agency since 2016.
Salih will begin a five year term on January 1, 2026.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Explore more articles in the Headlines category