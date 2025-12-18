Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Russian strikes near Ukraine's Black ‍Sea ‌port of Odesa on Thursday killed a woman ⁠in her car ‌and hit infrastructure and the regional governor asked residents suffering long power cuts to stop ⁠blocking roads in protest.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper, writing ​on Telegram, said a Russian drone ‌killed a woman ⁠crossing a bridge in her car southwest of Odesa. Her three children were injured ​in the incident.

Kiper asked residents whose homes have been hit by extended power outages to exhibit patience and end ​roadblocks.

"As ‍a result of ​enemy attacks, the energy infrastructure in Odessa region has suffered extensive damage," Kiper said. "Power crews are working around the clock and doing everything possible to restore electricity to ⁠every home as quickly as possible."

Ukraine's border authority said Russian ​attacks had halted transport along the route linking Odesa to the Danube River port of Reni. Border crossings ‌to Moldova were also affected, it said.

