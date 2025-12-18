Headlines
Ukrainian negotiators to meet US team on Friday, Saturday, Zelenskiy says
Posted on December 18, 2025
KYIV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian peace negotiators are en route to the United States and plan to meet the U.S. negotiating team on Friday and Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp media chat that there were no final aligned peace proposals for now, reiterating his plea to partners to strengthen Ukraine in case Russia refuses to stop its war.
