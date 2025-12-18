Home > Headlines > Ukrainian negotiators to meet US team on Friday, Saturday, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian negotiators to meet US team on Friday, Saturday, Zelenskiy says

December 18, 2025

KYIV, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - ‍Ukrainian ‌peace negotiators are en ⁠route ‌to the United States and plan ⁠to meet the U.S. ​negotiating team on ‌Friday and ⁠Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ​Thursday.

Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp media chat ​that ‍there ​were no final aligned peace proposals for now, reiterating his plea to ⁠partners to strengthen Ukraine ​in case Russia refuses to stop its ‌war.

(Reporting by Olena HarmashEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

